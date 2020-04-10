Catholic World News

The Pope’s Good Friday Via Crucis: full text of meditations

April 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Good Friday Way of the Cross will take place in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, rather than in the Colosseum. The meditations were written by prisoners and others associated with a prison in Padua, including a corrections officer and an accused priest who was later acquitted.

