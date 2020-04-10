Catholic World News

Pope, at Holy Thursday Mass, gives thanks for the ministry of priests

April 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). He preached an extemporaneous homily on the Eucharist, service, and anointing, and concluded, “I thank God for the grace of the priesthood. We all [thank you]. I thank God for you, priests. Jesus loves you! He only asks that you allow him to wash your feet.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

