Leading African prelate writes ‘Message from a cardinal sick from coronavirus’

April 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo of Burkina Faso (map), president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, has been diagnosed with CO19. He said he is offering his sufferings for “anyone who is ill with Covid-19 or affected by other illnesses, for an end to all killings of innocent people by forces of evil, and for reconciliation, justice and peace in Burkina Faso.”

