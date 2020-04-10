Catholic World News

USCCB joins papal call for global ceasefire

April 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing Pope Francis’s recent appeal for a global ceasefire, Bishop David Malloy (Rockford, Ill.), chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, said that “with such cessation, corridors of humanitarian assistance can be established and strengthened to allow relief to reach those in greatest need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!