Chicago archdiocese recruits young priests to anoint CO19 victims

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has enlisted 24 priests—all volunteers who are under 60 and in good health—to anoint victims of the CO19 epidemic. Other priests have been instructed to call in one of these volunteers when asked to the bedside of a CO19 patient. The volunteer priests will observe a series of safeguards to avoid contracting the virus.

