Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich organizes online ecumenical Good Friday service

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Chicago archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: While churches in Chicago will be closed on Good Friday, Cardinal Blase Cupich has organized an ecumenical prayer service, to be conducted online. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will participate in the “experience of worship,” along with other public officials and community leaders. Religious leaders will include representatives of local Armenian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Methodist, Episcopal, and Presbyterian bodies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!