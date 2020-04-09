Catholic World News

Kansas legislators overrule governor on order limiting Easter services

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Legislators in Kansas, voting along party lines, have revoked an order by Governor Laura Kelly that would have limited all Easter church services to a maximum of 10 people. Governor Kelly denounced the initiative as “irresponsible,” saying that the Republicans who advanced the measure would be responsible for deaths. About 0.03% of the Kansas population has been infected with CO19, but that number is growing.

