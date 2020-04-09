Catholic World News
Nigerian nun dies saving students from explosion
April 09, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Sister Henrietta Alokha, a Sister of the Sacred Heart, was principal of a girls’ college in Lagos.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
