Nigerian nun dies saving students from explosion

Catholic World News

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Kanyi Daily

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Henrietta Alokha, a Sister of the Sacred Heart, was principal of a girls’ college in Lagos.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!