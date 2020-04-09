Catholic World News

CO19 forces China to ease crackdown on Christians

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “China has relaxed a crackdown on unofficial religious groups amid the intense fight against Covid-19, but some Christian leaders feel the freedom could be short-lived,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!