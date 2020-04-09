Catholic World News

Vietnam’s bishops congratulation Cardinal Pell on his release

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Finally, you are freed by the Australian High Court,” said Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam. “It is what all God’s people around the world had confidently expected since the very beginning of the case,”

