Nigerian cardinal rips corruption, lawmakers’ salaries

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “By the time low-grade leadership combines with big government and the seemingly irresistible tendency to steal and or waste Nigeria’s money, you find a country whose hospitals are reduced to mere consultation rooms,” said Cardinal Anthony Okogie, 83. “The humongous basic salaries and allowances of our political office holders should become a thing of the past. The money should be used to establish a regime of high-quality medical service delivery.”

