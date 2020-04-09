Catholic World News

Priests kidnapped, tortured in Cameroon

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglophone crisis in Cameroon (map) has displaced over 500,000 people. “Life has not been easy for bishops, priests, religious, Christians,” according to the report. “Some priests have been kidnapped, several priests have even been tortured … Constant threats [come] especially from the separatists.”

