Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop: Holy Thursday homily at Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: “We gather here at the beginning of this unusual Paschal Triduum, to celebrate, in the holiest Place, the events of our salvation,” Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa began. “The circumstances are difficult. Externally, there is nothing festive today...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!