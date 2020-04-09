Catholic World News

At weekday Mass, Pope prays for conversion of those who exploit the needy during pandemic

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 8 (video), Pope Francis preached on Matthew 26:14-25, the Gospel reading of the day. As he did in 2016, the Pope referred to Don Primo Mazzolari’s 1958 homily on Judas and to the depiction of Judas at the basilica in Vèzelay, France. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray the act of spiritual communion by Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val (1865-1930). The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Ave Regina Caelorum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!