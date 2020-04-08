Catholic World News

Papal audience: contemplate the Crucified One during quarantine

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly general audience on April 8—streamed from the apostolic palace—Pope Francis broke from his series of talks on the Beatitude to reflect on the Easter Triduum. He said: “ in these days of quarantine when we are secluded at home, let’s take these tow things in our hands: the Crucified One—let’s look at Him—and the Gospel.”

