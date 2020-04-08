Catholic World News

Melbourne cathedral vandalized after Cardinal Pell’s release

April 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Age

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pell was freed from prison after the High Court of Australia unanimously overturned his sex abuse conviction (analysis).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!