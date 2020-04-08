Catholic World News

‘In loneliness the coronavirus kills more’: Vatican publishes message for the elderly

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Saving the lives of the elderly who live within residential homes or who are alone or sick, is a priority as much as saving any other person,” the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life said in its message, published April 7.

