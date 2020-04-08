Catholic World News

‘Christ is risen’: leading EU cardinal offers Easter message

April 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities) joined Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, in signing the statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!