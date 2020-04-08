Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop resigns at 54

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Citing physical and psychological health problems, Bishop Marcello Romano, 54, resigned as bishop of Araçuaí after eight years in office. The National Conference of Brazilian Bishops praised his work (Portuguese text), and the prelate said he looked forward as bishop emeritus to assisting the needy, hearing confessions, and visiting churches, families, and the sick.

