Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life publishes ‘Pandemic and Universal Brotherhood’

April 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy for Life

CWN Editor's Note: The text’s sections are entitled “Solidarity in vulnerability and in limitations,” “From de facto interconnection to chosen solidarity,” “Science, medicine and politics: the social link is put to the test,” “The obligation to protect the weak: Gospel faith put to the test,” and “Intercessory prayer.”

