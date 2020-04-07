Catholic World News

Spanish police disrupt rooftop Mass

April 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Periodista Digital (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Seville, Spain, broke up an attempt by “at least nine” Catholics to celebrate Mass on the rooftop of a building in the city on Palm Sunday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!