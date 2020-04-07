Catholic World News

‘Powerful nations are brought to their knees,’ leading Asian prelate says

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This angel of death, like the Seventh Seal of the Book of Revelation, brings a shattering message,” Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Myanmar, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, said in his Easter message. “World powers that arrogantly negate all transcendent powers, learn with humility that life is fragile and that we all need one another. More than anything, all powers can learn to acknowledge the presence of a Power that is above all.”

