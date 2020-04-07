Catholic World News

Rome’s Chief Rabbi, Pope Francis exchange holiday greetings

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Almighty, who has freed His beloved people from slavery and led them to the Promised Land, accompany you even today with the abundance of His blessings,” Pope Francis said in his message to Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni.

