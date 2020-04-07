Catholic World News

Chinese authorities imprison priest, cut off bishop’s water, utilities

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After the signing of the provisional agreement between the Vatican and China, the government launched a campaign to eliminate the unofficial communities by requiring each priest to sign a document with which they adhere to the ‘independent Church,’ [and] refuse relations with foreigners, prohibit religious education to young people under the age of 18,” the report notes.

