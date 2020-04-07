Catholic World News

Egypt grants legal recognition to 74 more church buildings

April 07, 2020

Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: “Church building regulations have historically been a source of controversy and of sectarian violence,” the report notes. Legal recognition has been granted to 1,568 church buildings since the passage of the 2016 Church Construction Law.

