Cardinal Pell freed from prison after High Court of Australia unanimously overturns sex abuse conviction

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I have consistently maintained my innocence while suffering from a serious injustice,” Cardinal Pell, 78, said in a statement following the decision. “I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough.”

