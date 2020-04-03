Catholic World News

Catholic University researcher offers royalty-free platform for CO19 vaccine

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The research work of Venigalla Rao, a biology professor at the Catholic University of America, is being offered royalty-free to other researchers working to develop a vaccine for CO19. Dr. Rao has developed a platform for the delivery of vaccines, which he says could be adapted easily to support a new vaccine against the virus.

