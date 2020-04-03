Catholic World News

Distributing free masks is a way to love enemies, Pakistani archbishop says

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Archdiocese of Lahore has made 15,000 masks and hand sanitizers and handed them to parishes,” according to the report. “We have advised all parishes to distribute the masks without any religious, racial or sectarian discrimination,” said Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, OFM.

