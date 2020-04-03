Catholic World News

Turkish municipality to build waste management facility near Virgin Mary’s house

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Benedict XVI visited Meryem Ana Evi (Mother Mary’s House) near Ephesus during his 2006 apostolic journey to Turkey, as did Pope St. John Paul II in 1979.

