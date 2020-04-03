Catholic World News

Situation in Venezuela is explosive, bishops warn

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Warning of “an imminent danger of social violent explosions” because of a shortage of food and medicine, the bishops said that “the national executive [Nicolás Maduro] should not manage the situation only from a military and police perspective.”

