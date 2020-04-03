Pax Christi urges President Trump to suspend sanctions against Iran, Syria, Gaza

Catholic World News

April 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pax Christi International

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1945, Pax Christi is a Catholic peace movement.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!