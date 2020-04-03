Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State calls for international solidarity, return to God

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We realize that we are not creators, but poor creatures, who exist because Someone gives them life at every moment,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “We are not absolute masters either. All it takes is a mere nothing, a mysterious and invisible enemy, to make us suffer, to make us seriously ill, to make us die. We realize that we are small, insecure, helpless … I believe this is an opportune moment to return to God with all our hearts.”

