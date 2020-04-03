Catholic World News

Papal message for 500th anniversary of 1st Mass in Argentina

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The first Mass on Argentine soil was celebrated at Puerto San Julián (photograph) on April 1, 1520, during Ferdinand Magellan’s voyage around the world.

