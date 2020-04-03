Catholic World News

Pope laments plight of homeless in Las Vegas

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the beginning of his April 2 Mass, Pope Francis mourned the plight of “so many homeless people in a city, huddling in a parking lot.” The Vatican newspaper subsequently reported that he was referring to the situation of the homeless in Las Vegas, Nevada.

