Catholic World News

USCCB president to lead national recitation of Litany of Sacred Heart on Good Friday

April 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “With special permission received from the Apostolic Penitentiary of the Holy See, a plenary indulgence is available for those who join Archbishop [José] Gomez in praying the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!