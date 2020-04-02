Catholic World News

Florida governor allows religious assemblies, Miami archbishop does not

April 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Miami Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made churches exempt from a statewide stay-at-home order, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami has instructed his priests “not to offer ‘drive-through’ palms, confessions, or Holy Communion or any similar type of activity” during Holy Week and Easter. The archbishop said: “It is not prudent for parishes to plan any activity that would encourage people to leave their homes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!