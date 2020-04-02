Catholic World News

Judges block states from limiting access to abortions during CO19 pandemic

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Federal judges for now blocked Texas, Ohio and Alabama from curbing most abortions amid the new coronavirus pandemic, after the states recently cited the need to preserve medical equipment and public health as reasons to halt the procedure,” the report begins.

