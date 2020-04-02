Catholic World News

As Wuhan restrictions ease, authorities forbid churches to reopen

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Communist government has not permitted churches to open for regular liturgical programs on grounds that the concentration of people could cause a relapse of COVID-19,” according to a local priest.

