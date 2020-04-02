Catholic World News

Pontifical academies say pandemic offers lessons for science, health policy

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Responding to the Pandemic, Lessons for Future Actions and Changing Priorities” is a joint statement of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

