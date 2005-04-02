Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Trust in Divine Mercy and in St. John Paul II’s intercession’ in these difficult times

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his April 1 general audience, Pope Francis recalled his predecessor Pope St. John Paul II, who died on April 2, 2005.

