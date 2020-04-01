Catholic World News

Pope at audience: Christ offers ‘comfort in the midst of life’s tribulations’

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his regular weekly public audience on April 1, Pope Francis assured the faithful that the Lord offers “support and comfort in the midst of life’s tribulations.” Continuing his meditations on the Beatitudes, the Pontiff spoke on purity of heart, which he said is “the result of a process that implies a liberation and a renunciation.” He delivered his remarks by livestream from the library of the apostolic palace, since St. Peter’s Square is closed.

