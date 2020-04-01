Catholic World News

El Salvador bishops declare year of martyrs

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: March 24 was the 40th anniversary of the martyrdom of St. Óscar Romero, and in February, Pope Francis recognized the 1977 martyrdom of Father Rutilio Grande, SJ, and 2 lay companions, clearing the way for their beatification.

