Mexican bishops declare national day of penance

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We making a call to live this whole day [April 3] in fasting and to participate, through digital platforms, in a penitential holy hour, in which, in light of the Word of God that calls us to conversion, together we will make an act of perfect contrition,” the Mexican bishops said in a statement.

