Catholic World News

‘We find ourselves in the epicenter of a crisis,’ Franciscan minister-general tells fellow friars

April 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fraternitas

CWN Editor's Note: Brother David Perry’s letter is published in the April edition of Fraternitas, the newsletter of the Order of Friars Minor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!