Catholic World News

Tennessee bishop asks all parishes to hold adoration throughout the day

April 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bishop Rick Stika

CWN Editor's Note: Describing his decision to suspend the public celebration of Mass as “the most difficult decision I have had to make in my 11 years as bishop,” Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville said, “I have asked all parishes to have adoration throughout the day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!