Catholic World News

In Philadelphia, ‘Catholics can still find public Mass’

March 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Philadelphia Magazine

CWN Editor's Note: “I can’t explain what’s going on at [the two parishes],” said Father Gerald Dennis Gill, director of its archdiocese’s Office of Divine Worship. “This is definitely contrary to our directives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!