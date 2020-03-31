Catholic World News

Vatican postpones Good Friday collection for Holy Land

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Eastern Churches has postponed the international collection until Sunday, September 13, the day preceding the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross.

