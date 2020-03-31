Catholic World News

Food denied to Christians, other non-Muslims in Karachi

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Due to government travel restrictions, many day laborers [in Pakistan] lost the only source of livelihood for their family,” leading them to seek food from non-governmental organizations, according to the report.

