Indian bishop decries spraying of migrants with chemical disinfectant

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This is inhuman, because these people are poor and marginalized and desperate,” Bishop Ignatius D’Souza of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (map) said after hundreds of migrant workers were sprayed with a chemical solution. “Their dignity cannot be violated in this inhuman and shocking manner.”

