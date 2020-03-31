Catholic World News

‘What will happen will be catastrophic,’ Haitian religious superior predicts

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no clean water anywhere to wash your hands as required, there is no electricity in the houses, and there are not even hospitals,” said Father Renold Antoine, the Redemptorist superior in Haiti. “Many people live on the streets. As Redemptorists we offer our help not only spiritual[ly], but also materially, by placing water tanks in some spaces so that people can at least wash their hands.”

